Covid19 – Positivo Michele Strianese, sindaco e presidente della Provincia

E’ risultato positivo al Covid19 il sindaco di San Valentino Torio e Presidente della Provincia di Salerno, Michele Strianese.

Lo ha comunicato sulla sua pagina facebook pochi minuti fa .

Cari amici e concittadini,
e’ giusto comunicarvi che sono risultato positivo al COVID 19.
Martedi notte ho avuto febbre, dolori, brividi di freddo, mal di gola, mal di testa. E’ stata una brutta nottata.
Ieri mattina ho fatto subito il tampone e sono rimasto chiuso in casa. Ieri e oggi ho continuato ad avere sintomi simili a quelli dell’ influenza stagionale, presenti ancora.
Sono dunque sintomatico ma come vi dicevo sto fondamentalmente bene.
Come vedete il COVID esiste eccome.
Ecco perche’ bisogna stare attenti ad ogni minimo comportamento.
Negli ultimi due giorni abbiamo avuto a San Valentino Torio altri 5 casi di contagio e 9 guariti.
Numeri alti oggi in Italia, circa 34.000, e in Campania dove sono circa 3.900 i nuovi casi di oggi.
Record negativo oggi in Provincia di Salerno, dove i nuovi casi sono piu’ di 600.
La situazione sanitaria a San Valentino Torio e’ oggi la seguente:
Casi totali: 130
Guariti: 34
Attivi: 96
Ospedalizzati: 2
Andiamo avanti senza paura ma con attenzione e rigore. Grazie a tutti voi per la collaborazione”

