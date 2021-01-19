Nocera Inferiore. Spari contro la sede della Gori

I proiettili hanno raggiunto la porta di ingresso. Indagini in corso

Spari contro lo sede della Gori in via Napoli, a Nocera Inferiore.
Diversi i proiettili esplosi che hanno colpito la porta di ingresso.
Indagini in corso.
Sul posto anche la scientifica per i rilievi del caso.

Seguiranno Aggiornamenti

