Nocera Inferiore. Spari contro la sede della Gori

Spari contro lo sede della Gori in via Napoli, a Nocera Inferiore.
Diversi i proiettili esplosi che hanno colpito la porta di ingresso.
Indagini in corso.
Sul posto anche la scientifica per i rilievi del caso.
Seguiranno Aggiornamenti
