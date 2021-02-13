Allerta Meteo, il sindaco Canfora: “Massima attenzione”

Allerta Meteo Campania

La Protezione civile della Regione Campania ha prorogato l’avviso di allerta meteo per nevicate, gelate e vento forte fino alle 23.59 di domani sera, domenica 14 febbraio. Le temperature, infatti, si legge in una nota, continueranno ad abbassarsi con le minime che scenderanno al di sotto dello zero su tutto il territorio.

Il Sindaco di Sarno

“Chiedo a tutti al massima attenzione in queste ore a causa del forte ventosi tutto il territorio. Il Centro Operativo Comunale è attivato e sta monitorando insieme ai tecnici del Comune, le forze dell’ordine, i volontari e la protezione civile le aree che potrebbero presentare delle criticità. Invito tutti alla massima cautela e collaborazione”

