Camorra: è morto il boss Raffaele Cutolo

Da
Redazione
-
Aveva 79 anni ed era detenuto nel carcere di Parma Il boss della camorra, Raffaele Cutolo è morto oggi nel reparto sanitario del carcere di Parma. Cutolo, che fu fra i fondatori della Nuova camorra organizzata, aveva 79anni. Le condizioni di salute del boss erano peggiorate già l'estate scorsa tanto che ne era stato disposto il trasferimento nel settore sanitario del carcere. In primavera il tribunale di sorveglianza di Bologna gli aveva negato il beneficio degli arresti domiciliari.

Aveva 79 anni ed era detenuto nel carcere di Parma

