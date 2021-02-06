Sarno – Casi covid. Il sindaco chiude la De Amicis- Baccelli

Casi positivi nelle scuole a Sarno chiude anche la De Amicis – Baccelli

Continuano ad aumentare le misure di contenimento del contagio covid in riferimento alle scuole ed i casi positivi tra alunni, docenti e personale scolastico.

Per tale motivo a Sarno ulteriore provvedimento dopo quello che è stata preso per la scuola Amendola.

In riferimento agli ultimi casi verificatisi nel plesso della scuola primaria di Via Roma dell’Istituto Comprensivo “De Amicis-Baccelli”, il Sindaco Giuseppe Canfora e l’Assessore alla Pubblica Istruzione Gianpaolo Salvato, comunicano che è stata emessa apposita ordinanza sindacale con la quale sono state attivate tutte le procedure sanitarie precauzionali previste dalle norme antiCovid e dal Piano scuola sicura, al fine di tutelare la salute degli alunni e del personale docente e non del plesso scolastico di Via Roma, che resterà chiuso per sanificazione fino a martedì 9 febbraio, periodo durante il quale l’attività didattica continuerà con la modalità a distanza.