Scuola, in Campania casi in aumento:oggi si decide su restrizioni

Oggi si riunisce l’ Unità di crisi: ipotesi stop dal 15 febbraio

Gli studenti della Campania potrebbero ritornare a seguire le lezioni da casa. Vincenzo De Luca è spaventato dall’aumento dei contagi Covid-19 in regione e tra la popolazione scolastica.

Ma dati alla mano e viste le chiusure a singhiozzo di decine di scuole di ogni ordine e grado in tutta la Campania e centinaia di classi messe in quarantena preventiva a giorni alterni, Palazzo Santa Lucia è pronto a chiudere ancora. Oggi si riunirà l’ Unità di crisi per valutare l’incidenza del ritorno a scuola. Sulla base di queste valutazione lo Sceriffo potrebbe bypassare le imposizioni del Tar e tornare ad una chiusura almeno parziale degli istituti.

La decisione sull’ eventuale provvedimento di chiusura di alcune scuole, o alcune classi, non arriverà prima del 15 febbraio. Dalla Regione trapela che tra le idee messe in campo potrebbe anche esserci quella di tornare alla Dad, didattica a distanza, per le secondarie di II grado, dunque le superiori, lasciando però in presenza le quinte classi, che dovranno affrontare l’esame di Stato.