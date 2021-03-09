Covid: Campania, 2.709 nuovi casi e 45 vittime

Da
Tiziana Zurro
-

Covid 19 in Campania: il bollettino dell’unita’ di crisi, oggi, segnala 2.709, di cui 525 sintomatici, su 23.591 test processati.

Le vittime
Ben 45 le vittime, di cui 36 decedute nelle ultime 48 ore e 9 nei giorni precedenti.

I posti letto
I posti letto di terapia intensiva occupati sono 144 e quelli di degenza 1.444.

