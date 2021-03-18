Salerno e provincia. Il bollettino dei contagi: ultime 24 ore

Salerno e provincia. Il bollettino dei contagi: ultime 24 ore. L'ultimo aggiornamento e la mappa dettagliata dei nuovi positivi al tampone

Covid 19: ecco i casi di contagio di oggi 18 marzo comune per comune in provincia di Salerno.
Totale positivi 436 su 4.520 tamponi
Acerno 1
Agropoli 4
Altavilla Silentina 3
Amalfi 1
Angri 20
Ascea 3
Baronissi 4
Battipaglia 25
Bellizzi 12
Bracigliano 1
Buccino 1
Caggiano 1
Campagna 5
Capaccio Paestum 3
Casalvelino 2
Castel San Giorgio 5
Castelcivita 1
Castellabate 1
Castiglione del Genovesi 5
Cava de’ Tirreni 21
Celle di Bulgheria 1
Centola 3
Ceraso 2
Eboli 8
Fisciano 14
Futani 1
Giungano 1
Maiori 1
Mercato San Severino 6
Minori 2
Monte San Giacomo 2
Montecorice 1
Montecorvino Pugliano 2
Montecorvino Rovella 2
Montesano sulla Marcellana 5
Nocera Inferiore 35
Nocera Superiore 19
Novi Velia 1
Olevano Sul Tusciano 3
Padula 6
Pagani 41
Pellezzano 1
Polla 2
Pontecagnanp Faiano 7
Prignano Cilento 1
Ravello 3
Rutino 1
Sala Consilina 21
Salerno 46
San Cipriano Picentino 2
San Gregorio Magno 3
San Marzano sul Sarno 9
San Valentino Torio 9
Sant’Angelo a Fasanella 2
Sant’Egidio del Monte Albino 2
Sarno 14
Sassano 2
Scafati 25
Serre 1
Siano 1
Sicignano degli Alburni 1
Teggiano 1
Tramonti 1
Trentinara 1
Vallo della Lucania 1
Valva 2
Vietri sul Mare 2

 

