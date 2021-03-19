COVID-19. Contagi nell’agro nocerino e provincia di Salerno

COVID-19. Il bollettino dei nuovi contagi nell'agro e in provincia di Salerno. Le ultime 24 ore

COVID-19. I contagi nell’agro e in provincia di Salerno. Le ultime 24 ore.

Covid 19: ecco i casi di contagio di oggi comune per comune in provincia di Salerno. In provincia di Salerno oggi sono 279.

Acerno 1
Agropoli 1
Albanella 1
Altavilla Silentina 1
Amalfi 1
Angri 14
Atena Lucana 1
Baronissi 6
Battipaglia 19
Bellizzi 9
Campagna 1
Casalvelino 1
Castel San Giorgio 1
Castiglione del Genovesi 3
Cava de’ Tirreni 28
Cicerale 1
Eboli 4
Felitto 1
Fisciano 9
Giffoni Valle Piana 6
Maiori 2
Mercato San Severino 8
Montecorvino Pugliano 1
Montecorvino Rovella 4
Montesano Sulla Marcellana 2
Nocera Inferiore 11
Nocera Superiore 2
Pagani 15
Pellezzano 4
Polla 2
Pollica 1
Pontecagnano Faiano 10
Praiano 2
Sala Consilina 3
Salerno 39
San Marzano sul Sarno 1
San Pietro al Tanagro 1
San Valentino Torio 5
Sarno 8
Sassano 1
Scafati 29
Siano 5

Vietri sul Mare 4

