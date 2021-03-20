COVID-19. Cresce la curva dei contagi nell’agro

COVID-19. Tornano a salire i contagi nell' agro nocerino sarnese. In totale in tutta la provincia sono stati registrati 423

Da
Redazione
-
COVID Contagi Agro
COVID Contagi Agro

COVID-19. I contagi nell’agro e in provincia di Salerno: oggi.

Covid 19: i dati di oggi 20 marzo 2021 comune per comune in provincia di Salerno. Nel capoluogo oggi sono 45. Tornano a salire i contagi nell’ agro nocerino sarnese. In totale in tutta la provincia sono stati registrati 423.

Agropoli 2
Angri 22
Ascea 2
Baronissi 3
Battipaglia 16
Bellizzi 9
Buccino 1
Bonabitacolo 1
Caggiano 2
Campagna 10
Capaccio Paestum 2
Casalbuono 1
Castel San Giorgio 5
Castelcivita 1
Castellabate 2
Cava de’ Tirreni 4
Centola 1
Cetara 1
Colliano 1
Controne 1
Contursi Teme 1
Corbara 2
Eboli 13
Fisciano 5
Mercato San Severino 16
Monte San Giacomo 1
Montecorvino Pugliano 3
Montecorvino Rovella 2
Montesano Sulla Marcellana 2
Nocera Inferiore 33
Nocera Superiore 35
Olevano Sul Tusciano 1
Padula 3
Pagani 42
Pellezzano 3
Polla 1
Pontecagnano Faiano 5
Ravello 1
Roccadaspide 1
Roccapiemonte 6
Sala Consilina 13
Salerno 45
San Gregorio Magno 3
San Marzano Sul Sarno 5
San Valentino Torio 7
Sant’ Egidio del Monte Albino 10
Santa Marina 1
Sarno 16
Sassano 1
Scafati 46
Serre 1
Teggiano 2
Trentinara 1
Vallo Della Lucania 1
Valva 4
Vibonati 2
Vietri Sul Mare 2.

Leggi anche S.Marzano. Agevolazioni post allagamenti: l’iniziativa di Zuottolo

Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore