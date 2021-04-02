COVID. Il bollettino dei contagi nella provincia di Salerno

Salerno e Agro. COVID. Il bollettino dei contagi nella provincia di Salerno. Ecco nei dettagli il risultato dei tamponi processati nelle ultime ore

AGRO CONTAGI OGGI

Il bollettino dei contagi nella provincia di Salerno. Ecco nei dettagli il risultato dei tamponi processati nelle ultime ore in tutta la provincia.

Il totale positivi 357 su 3393 tamponi
Agropoli 2
Albanella 3
Altavilla Silentina 3
Angri 3
Auletta 3
Baronissi 8
Battipaglia 15
Bellizzi 5
Buonabitacolo 1
Caggiano 2
Calvanico 3
Campagna 6
Capaccio Paestum 5
Castel San Giorgio 9
Castelcivita 1
Cava de’ Tirreni 23 *(147 tamponi)
Corbara 4
Eboli 17 *(214 tamponi)
Fisciano 4
Gioi 1
Mercato San Severino 7
Monte San Giacomo 2
Montecorvino Rovella 3
Montesano sulla Marcellana 15 ^(24 tamponi)
Nocera Inferiore 20 ^(223 tamponi)
Nocera Superiore 11
Oliveto Citra 1
Padula 2
Pagani 11
Palomonte 1
Pellezzano 2
Polla 1
Pontecagnano Faiano 6
Positano 1
Postiglione 9
Prignano Cilento 1
Ricigliano 2
Roccadaspide 1
Roccagloriosa 1
Roccapiemonte 1
Sala Consilina 2
Salerno 25 *(456 tamponi)
San Marzano sul Sarno 9
San Pietro al Tanagro 1
San Valentino Torio 3
Sant’Egidio del Monte Albino 7
Santa Marina 3
Sanza 1
Sapri 1
Sarno 29 *(186 tamponi)
Sassano 3
Scafati 26 *(255 tamponi)
Serre 1
Siano 1
Sicignano degli Alburni 1
Teggiano 2
Tramonti 1
Vallo della Lucania 2
Valva 14
Vietri sul mare 9
* tra parentesi i tamponi eseguiti

