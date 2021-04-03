Pagani piange padre Alfonso Amarante

Pagani piange padre Alfonso Amarante. “Letterato e uomo di fede pragmatica, colto e attento alla voce dei semplici, scrittore e oratore fine, ma soprattutto sacerdote Redentorista secondo lo spirito di sant’Alfonso”, così sulla pagina Facebook della Basilica di Sant’Alfonso lo ricordano i confratelli.

