Incidente all’alba: muore ragazzo di Striano

Drammatico incidente stradale questa mattina a Somma Vesuviana. Un giovane di 35 anni di Striano ha perso la vita a bordo della sua utilitaria.
Secondo una prima ricostruzione, il giovane era alla guida di una Daewoo Matiz blu lungo l’arteria stradale che collega via circonvallazione con via Costantinopoli di Somma Vesuviana quando, per ragioni ancora da accertare, ha perso il controllo del mezzo ribaltandosi con l’auto. Sul posto sono sopraggiunti i Vigili del Fuoco, che hanno estratto la vittima dalle lamiere.
Il cordoglio del Sindaco e dell’Amministrazione di Striano
Una tristissima e sconvolgente notizia ci ha svegliati questa mattina. Causa incidente stradale in quel di Somma Vesuviana, perde la vita un nostro carissimo concittadino: una persona solare, buona d’animo e sempre disponibile. Tanto dolore dinanzi a questa tragedia. Cordoglio e vicinanza alla famiglia.
