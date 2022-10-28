Angri. Via Satriano. Atti vandalici ai danni della segnaletica (video)

Aldo Severino
Via Satriano. Un vero e proprio raid vandalico: segnali stradali imbrattati con vernice spray nera e altri danneggiati.

I segnali danneggiati

I segnali presi di mira sono quelli posti all’imbocco del nuovo e chiacchierato senso unico di marcia di Via Satriano e oggetto di una vera e propria “disputa territoriale” tra i comuni di Angri e Sant’Antonio Abate.

Il servizio è di Aldo Severino

