Pagani. Eventi natalizi in città: Oliva siamo a buon punto (video)

Pagani. Eventi natalizi in città: Oliva siamo a buon punto

Pagani. Il vice sindaco Valentina Oliva sta lavorando alla realizzazione del cartellone degli eventi natalizi in città

Aldo Severino
Pagani. Eventi natalizi in città: Oliva siamo a buon punto

Il vice sindaco di Pagani Valentina Oliva sta lavorando alla realizzazione del cartellone degli eventi natalizi in città. Una manifestazione d’interesse e il continuo contatto con gli attori coinvolti stanno dando contenuto al cartellone, il primo libero dopo la lunga parentesi del Covid che hanno limitato gli eventi in città.

