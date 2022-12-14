Mercato San Severino. Arrestato serbo per furto in abitazione

Aldo Severino nato ad Angri nel 1963. Sono Giornalista Pubblicista grazie ad Agro 24. Presidente Pro Loco Angri, Presidente Confesercenti Angri e Vice Presidente della Confesercenti Provinciale di Salerno. La mia professione è Gioielliere e Orefice, e nel tempo libero mi piace organizzare eventi e presentare spettacoli. Le mie passioni sono la radio e ascoltare musica, per via della lunga militanza in varie Radio locali come speaker e doppiatore di spot pubblicitari.