Mercato San Severino. Arrestato serbo per furto in abitazione

I carabinieri della Compagnia di Mercato San Severino hanno arrestato J.D. di 30 anni,  serbo, ma residente nel napoletano, per furto in abitazione.

I Carabinieri hanno sorpreso l’uomo intento ad asportare soldi contanti e monili in oro all’interno di un appartamento ubicato al piano terra dove si era introdotto forzando l’infisso di un balcone.
L’arrestato è stato associato alla casa circondariale di Salerno e la refurtiva è stata restituita al  legittimo proprietario.

 

