Salerno. Carabinieri NAS controllo canili della provincia (video)

I Carabinieri dei NAS nell’ultimo periodo, di concerto con il Ministero della Salute, hanno effettuato una intensa attività di controllo nei canili

Da
Aldo Severino
-

Salerno. Carabinieri NAS controllo canili della provincia

I Carabinieri dei NAS nell’ultimo periodo, di concerto con il Ministero della Salute, hanno effettuato una intensa attività di controllo, che ha interessato l’intero territorio nazionale, nei canili pubblici e privati, al fine di accertare la corretta conduzione delle strutture e in particolare lo stato di benessere degli “amici a quattro zampe”.

Il servizio è di Aldo Severino

Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore