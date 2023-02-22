Salerno. I Carabinieri del NAS controllano gli ambulatori medici (video)

Il NAS di Salerno ha ispezionato 36 studi di medicina generale e pediatrici, di cui sette risultati non conformi

Da
Aldo Severino
-

Salerno. I Carabinieri del NAS controllano gli ambulatori medici

Il NAS di Salerno ha ispezionato 36 studi di medicina generale e pediatrici, di cui sette risultati non conformi. Ad Avellino e Benevento esiti regolari.

La situazione a Salerno

In particolare il NAS di Salerno ha ispezionato complessivamente 36 studi

Il servizio è di Aldo Severino

Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore